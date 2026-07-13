Baba Miller Scores Efficient 15 Points in Clippers Win
Baba Miller registered 15 points, five rebounds, and two assists across 26 minutes in Sunday's 104-82 Las Vegas Summer League win over the Utah Jazz. The No. 36 pick shot 5-for-7 from the field, 2-for-3 from three-point range, and 2-for-2 at the line, giving Los Angeles another clean frontcourt line after he posted 12 points, five boards, and three blocks against Sacramento. Miller's size, touch, and passing remain worth tracking, but he still needs to turn these Summer League flashes into a steady Clippers role.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA