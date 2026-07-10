Mikel Brown Jr. Registers 20 Points on Friday
Mikel Brown Jr. made the most of his chances during Friday's Summer League contest against the New York Knicks. This was only his second game with the team, but he is already looking comfortable with his new team. Brown finished with 20 points (6-of-12 FGs), three assists, and two steals in the win over the Knicks. Brown also knocked down three shots from beyond the arc during Friday's blowout victory. Both Brown and Egor Demin dropped 20-point games, which is an encouraging sight for the future of the Nets roster. The rookie guard should immediately be an impact player in Brooklyn this season.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN