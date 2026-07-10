Keaton Wagler Held to Seven Points in Clippers Debut
Keaton Wagler finished with seven points, two rebounds, one assist, and one three-pointer in Thursday's 91-85 Summer League loss to the Sacramento Kings. The No. 5 overall pick had a rough first outing, shooting just 1-for-7 from the field while Sacramento's pressure kept him from finding much rhythm. Wagler's fantasy appeal is still tied to his shooting and playmaking after a strong freshman season at Illinois, but this was a reminder that efficiency and physicality could be early hurdles. He will look to respond Sunday against Utah.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA