Chris Bell Carries Clear Appeal for Dynasty Rebuilds Entering 2026
Chris Bell (knee) may not be ready for the start of the 2026 season as he works his way back from a torn ACL that he suffered in late November. However, the 22-year-old carries clear long-term upside. Before the injury, Bell recorded 72 catches for 917 yards and six touchdowns across 11 games for the University of Louisville. Entering 2026, Miami features a trio of underwhelming veteran options atop its wide receiver depth chart in Jalen Tolbert, Tutu Atwell, and Malik Washington. Alongside fellow rookies Caleb Douglas and Kevin Coleman Jr., Bell could have a chance to establish himself as a prominent piece of the Dolphins' passing game once healthy. For dynasty managers who are currently rebuilding, Bell is a logical target in rookie drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller