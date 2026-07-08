Roman Hemby Strictly a Deep Dynasty Watch in Las Vegas
Roman Hemby is not a redraft name to force into 2026 drafts, but he is at least worth filing away in deeper dynasty leagues. The 6-foot, 210-pound rookie went undrafted, then landed with a Raiders backfield that already has Ashton Jeanty locked into the lead role and fourth-rounder Mike Washington Jr. positioned for a real shot at No. 2 work. Hemby does bring something to the table. He rushed for 1,120 yards and seven touchdowns at Indiana last season, added 17 catches, and had a productive four-year run at Maryland before transferring. He also played with rookie quarterback Fernando Mendoza, which does not guarantee anything but gives him some built-in familiarity if he sticks. The issue is roster math. Dylan Laube has special-teams value, Chris Collier is also competing for reps, and Hemby has no draft capital pushing him onto the field. He is a taxi-squad stash in deep dynasty formats, not a player redraft managers need to draft.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller