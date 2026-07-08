Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield "Not Close" on a Contract Extension
Baker Mayfield, who is heading into the final year of his contract in 2026, are "not close" to reaching a contract extension, according to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. "It's about finding that middle ground," Mayfield said. There is a lot of work to be done here, and Garafolo adds that the Bucs are in no rush to work something out with the 31-year-old signal-caller. The pressure to get something done before the start of the 2026 season could start to pick up at the start of training camp at the end of this month, but right now, nothing is close to being worked out. In the end, the two sides are expected to find that middle ground and get Mayfield locked up. Mayfield was a Pro Bowler in each of his first two seasons in Tampa, throwing for over 4,000 yards both years, but he took a step back in 2025, throwing for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions in 17 starts. Injuries are a concern, as well as the fact that he lost his No. 1 target in receiver Mike Evans in free agency in the offseason. The hope is that new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson can get Mayfield going in the right direction again, but he'll be a low-end QB2 with a lower floor heading into 2026 fantasy drafts.
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo
Source: NFL Network - Mike Garafolo