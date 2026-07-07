Jalen Brunson Undergoes Left-Wrist Surgery
Jalen Brunson (wrist) is recovering from surgery and is expected to return to basketball activities later this summer, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 29-year-old reportedly dealt with discomfort during New York's championship run but still averaged a league-high 28.4 points during the playoffs. He also produced 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, and 3.3 rebounds across 74 regular-season starts. This looks more like an offseason maintenance note than a major downgrade. Brunson remains New York's clear offensive engine, and his high usage rate guarantees elite fantasy production. His value should hold steady as a premium draft selection unless his rehab stretches into training camp, keeping him firmly established as a top-tier guard.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania