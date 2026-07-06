Ron Harper Jr. Re-Signs With Celtics on Four-Year Deal
Ron Harper Jr. has signed a four-year, $13.7 million deal to stay in Boston, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reports, with $6.5 million guaranteed and the first two seasons locked in. That's an above-minimum, guaranteed commitment for a former two-way player, a real vote of confidence from Boston's development machine. The 26-year-old flashed his skill set in the G League, averaging 24.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.5 steals for Maine, though his NBA role stayed modest at 4.0 points in 11.0 minutes across 29 games. For fantasy, the role picture is more crowded than it looks. Boston moved on from Jaylen Brown, but the same trade brought back veteran wing Paul George, and with Jayson Tatum returning to full strength alongside Derrick White and Payton Pritchard, the perimeter is deep. Harper is buried for now. The guaranteed money still says Boston believes in him, making him an intriguing long-term stash, but his path to 2026-27 minutes is narrow.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto