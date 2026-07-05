Egor Demin Scores 23 Points in California Classic Loss
Egor Demin finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and one assist in Saturday's 79-76 California Classic Summer League loss to the Sacramento Kings. Demin shot 8-for-15 from the field, though the 2-for-8 mark from three kept the line from being cleaner. The 20-year-old averaged 10.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists as a rookie while shooting 38.5 percent from deep, so this was a strong restart after his season ended early. His fantasy value still hinges on usage, efficiency, and how much on-ball work Brooklyn gives him.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA