Sean Pedulla Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
Sean Pedulla to a two-way deal on Monday. Pedulla was waived by the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this month. He made seven appearances with the Clippers last season, but spent most of his time in the G-League. Pedulla is the reigning G-League Rookie of the Year, averaging 23.6 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.1 rebounds. The 23-year-old is expected to spend most of his time in the G-League with the Rockets. He's unlikely to see much time on the NBA court unless there's a handful of injuries. Pedulla is avoidable in fantasy formats, but maybe they can develop him into a decent player.
Source: Houston Rockets
Source: Houston Rockets