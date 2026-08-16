MLB Legend Tommy John Passes Away

Aug 16, 2026, 4:12 PM ET

MLB icon Tommy John has passed away at the age of 83 peacefully at his home in Florida, surrounded by his family. This news comes only days after it was reported that John was in hospice care at his Florida home. During his career, John was a four-time All-Star during his 26-year big league career. He pitched with six different organizations, but is most known for his time with the New York Yankees. In 1974, John underwent experimental surgery after suffering a torn ulnar collateral ligament. This surgery helped him get back to the mound and ultimately became known as Tommy John surgery. John leaves behind a legacy that extends far beyond his playing career. His name is now forever attached to one of the most important medical procedures in sports history.