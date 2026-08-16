Quinn Mathews Looking for Path Back to Major League Rotation
Quinn Mathews got one start for St. Louis this season before being called back down to Triple-A Memphis. In two starts back with Memphis, Mathews has allowed four earned runs in seven innings pitched with nine combined strikeouts in the two starts. In his lone big-league start, Mathews took a hard-luck loss to the Toronto Blue Jays with two earned runs in five innings pitched. Mathews has looked sharp all year long in the minors for Memphis and the left-hander is the No. 8 prospect for St. Louis with a 60-grade slider and changeup in his four-pitch mix. The Cardinals rotation is very young so Mathews will look for another shot at the MLB level. He is worth holding onto in redraft leagues because he does have good strikeout potential with a strong four-pitch arsenal.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball