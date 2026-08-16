Walker Jenkins Emerging as the Clear No. 1 Hitting Prospect to Stash
Walker Jenkins has had a red-hot month of August at Triple-A St. Paul and is looking like the next call-up prospect for the Twins after Kaelen Culpepper. Jenkins is hitting .381 this month with three homers and five RBI in 42 at-bats. That has raised his overall batting average between three minor league levels to .306 this season with nine homers and 23 RBI in 65 at-bats. The left-handed hitting stud prospect missed a large amount of time this season with a Grade 2 AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. But now that he is back, he is one of the top hitting prospects to stash in redraft leagues for the rest of the season. He will likely join Culpepper in getting a shot at an MLB debut, and when he does, he will showcase his 60-grade hit tool and 60-grade power.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball