Kodai Senga Has Become a Saves Target
Kodai Senga earned his second save in five days Friday, tossing a scoreless ninth in a 4-1 win over Washington. He allowed one hit and struck out one, and the usage was notable after Daniel Duarte handled the eighth. Senga also converted a save Monday in Atlanta and has now put together four straight scoreless relief appearances. His season numbers are still rough at a 7.95 ERA and 1.68 WHIP, so there is obvious risk attached. But Devin Williams (shoulder) is on the 15-day injured list and isn't expected back until September, leaving save chances up for grabs. Senga has gotten two of them already, and Friday's ninth-inning assignment only adds to the intrigue. Yahoo still has him rostered in just 16% of leagues. Managers chasing saves in deeper formats should have him on the radar while the Mets sort out the back end.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller