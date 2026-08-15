Roman Anthony Making Significant Progress, Rehab Assignment Coming
Roman Anthony (finger) is making significant progress with his hitting program in Fort Myers, Fla., and is closing in on a minor-league rehab assignment, according to Ian Browne of MLB.com. Interim manager Chad Tracy said Anthony won't go on a rehab assignment this weekend, but it could happen next week. The former top outfield prospect last played on May 4, when he suffered a partially torn tendon in the joint that connects to his right ring finger. He improved to the point where he could reinitiate a hitting program a couple of weeks ago, and he's been doing all other baseball drills such as running and fielding. Anthony has hit off the Trajekt machine recently, and "everything's going well so far," Tracy said. If the 22-year-old starts a rehab assignment early next week, he could be back with the BoSox by next weekend. Having Anthony's power/speed threat would be huge for Boston as they attempt to get into the playoffs down the stretch. Although he was hitting just .229 (25-for-109) with one homer before his injury, Anthony is one of the better young power/speed outfield threats in baseball and is absolutely worth stashing now if he's floating around on your league's waiver wire.
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne
Source: MLB.com - Ian Browne