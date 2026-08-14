Edward Cabrera to Rejoin Cubs' Rotation on Sunday Against Cardinals
Edward Cabrera (hamstring) will be activated from the 15-day injured list to start on Sunday against the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, manager Craig Counsell told Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. Cabrera will return to Chicago's rotation for the first time since suffering a strained hamstring in late June. Although he struck out 15 and walked just one batter in his nine innings over three minor-league rehab starts, fantasy managers have every right to be hesitant to trust the 28-year-old Dominican hurler now that he's on the verge of returning to the big leagues. Cabrera has been inconsistent in 2026 in his first year with the Cubbies, going 5-4 with a 5.10 ERA (5.04 FIP) and 1.39 WHIP with 65 strikeouts and 29 walks in 72 1/3 frames over his 14 starts. He only threw 65 pitches in his last rehab outing, too, so we'd recommend avoiding him in his first start back this Sunday versus St. Louis. With Cabrera returning, left-hander David Peterson is now a candidate to shift back to the bullpen.
Source: The Athletic - Patrick Mooney
Source: The Athletic - Patrick Mooney