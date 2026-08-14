Jonah Tong Hopes Improved Minor League Results Lead to Spot in Mets Rotation
Jonah Tong tossed four innings of one-run ball his last start out for Triple-A Syracuse but got a no-decision after walking four batters and giving up four hits and striking out six. Other than a start before his most recent one when he have up five earned runs, Tong has actually been quite good for Syracuse and could be looked at to make another appearance for the big league club before the season ends. For the Mets this season, Tong pitched three relief appearances and recorded a 1-1 record after allowing four earned runs in 10 innings pitched. Tong is the No. 5 prospect for the Mets and boasts a 60-grade fastball-changeup combination. The right-hander has pitched in a starting role at Syracuse this year and is trying to get back into the Mets rotation before the end of the season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball