Luke Weaver Could Lead Pirates in Saves To Close Out the Season
Luke Weaver from the New York Mets at this year's trade deadline earlier in the month, and although he has yet to pick up a save with his new club, he should be considered a favorite to lead the team in saves to close out the 2026 campaign. Before the trade, Weaver was 2-1 with the Mets with a sharp 1.84 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, one save, and a 45:11 K:BB in 44 innings pitched. The 32-year-old has only appeared once with the Bucs since being acquired, but he pitched a clean ninth inning with a hit allowed and a walk in a 6-4 loss to his former team, the Mets. The Pirates are expected to go with a closer-by-committee with Weaver, Gregory Soto, and Mason Montgomery, but among the trio, Weaver has been the best relief arm in 2026. The downside is that he doesn't have a whole lot of closing experience in his career, picking up just 13 saves in his 11-year MLB career. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues speculating on saves should give Weaver a look, and he's rostered in only 28% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference