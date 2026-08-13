Elmer Rodriguez Control Issues Hindering Stash Status
Elmer Rodriguez struggled with command in his latest outing, walking five batters in just four innings of work, which was the fourth time this season he's walked four or more batters in an appearance. This latest step back followed two back-to-back solid showings from the Yankees' third-ranked prospect, whose ERA stands at 2.85 but with a 4.02 FIP, along with a 1.32 WHIP due in part to a high 12.5 percent walk rate. The right-hander will likely find himself back in New York in the coming weeks after having debuted with the club earlier this year, but after posting a 4.76 ERA (5.14 FIP) and not having pitched more than 4 2/3 innings in any of his four starts with the Yankees, optimism from a fantasy perspective should be tempered. The 22-year-old will make another start for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, so any interested fantasy managers should monitor for any positive developments.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com