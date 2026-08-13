Colt Emerson is Droppable Amidst Second-Half Slump
Colt Emerson is hitting .190/.246/.335 with eight home runs, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored, and three stolen bases across 241 plate appearances. The 21-year-old got off to a respectable start, hitting .218 with seven home runs and 19 RBI across his first 132 plate appearances. However, Emerson has struggled since the start of July, hitting just .157 with one home run over his last 109 trips to the plate. Emerson is widely viewed as one of the top young prospects in baseball, but his underlying metrics suggest he may not quite be ready for the big leagues. He's struck out in 34.4% of his plate appearances while also logging well below-average barrel (5.0%) and hard-hit (31.2%) rates. Emerson's future outlook remains bright, but redraft managers should feel comfortable dropping him amidst his current struggles.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller