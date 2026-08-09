Brad Keselowski Wrecks in Qualifying After Posting Fast Lap

Aug 9, 2026, 12:42 PM ET
It was a great day for Brad Keselowski on Saturday at Iowa Speedway, and then it wasn't. In practice, the No. 6 Ford showed some respectable speed (14th-fastest), but once qualifying came around, Keselowski was one of the best, and he actually ended up fourth-fastest in the session. Unfortunately, he will have to drop to the rear of the field on Sunday at the start of the Iowa Corn 350, as the No. 6 Ford got loose heading into turn one and slammed the wall. The Roush-Fenway Keselowski Racing team decided to repair the race car, but because of those modifications, Brad will have to go to the rear at the start. That's not insurmountable, though--just inconvenient. Keselowski has been one of the best at Iowa Speedway in the Cup Series, with 10th- and second-place finishes to his credit. As long as he can work through the field and get track position back on Sunday, another top-10 result is possible. Keselowski ($7.9K on DraftKings) is a very risky DFS play, though, as he now has very limited dominator potential and a high chance at negative Place Differential. --Jordan McAbeeSource: NASCAR.com