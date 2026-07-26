Carson Hocevar Wins Pole for Brickyard 400

Jul 26, 2026, 8:00 AM ET
Carson Hocevar posted the fastest time in Brickyard 400 qualifying on Saturday afternoon, turning a lap of 48.232 seconds to beat his teammate, Daniel Suarez, for the pole position. Hocevar will now lead the Cup Series field to the green flag in one of the most prestigious races of the season on Sunday afternoon. But now the question is, can he win? One thing that Hocevar definitely has going for him is that it is extremely difficult to pass at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, so the good track position should help him quite a bit. Additionally, Indy has been a good track for Carson, as he finished 10th in his race last season after posting a 12th-place result in his first-ever start here. In DFS, Hocevar ($8.3K on DraftKings) makes for an interesting tournment play, as he is an affordable option, but if he falls back from his first-place starting spot, that could negate some of the dominator FPTS he captures.--Jordan McAbeeSource: ESPN