Steve Erceg Set For UFC Abu Dhabi Co-Main Event
Source: UFC
Jul 24, 2026, 3:43 PM ETFormer flyweight title challenger Steve Erceg will look for his third win in a row when he faces off against Ramazan Temirov in the co-main event of UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Erceg was last seen in action in May at UFC Perth, where he defeated UFC veteran Tim Elliott via unanimous decision. Before that, Erceg bounced back in the win column by beating Ode Osbourne via unanimous decision. DraftKings sees Erceg as a slight favorite with a salary of $8,200.--Alen Kurbasic
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