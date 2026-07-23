Lakers Dangling Dalton Knecht for Possible Trade
Dalton Knecht may finally get the change of scenery his fantasy value needs, with the Lakers reportedly shopping him and Jarred Vanderbilt as they explore ways to create room for a possible Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade. Knecht, the No. 17 pick in 2024, saw his development stall on a star-heavy roster, sliding from a promising 9.1 points and 1.6 threes per game as a rookie to just 4.2 points on 34.2 percent shooting from deep last season. The fantasy nuance is that Knecht can score, unlike a pure defensive specialist, and a move to a team needing shooting could revive deep-league value. On the Lakers, he remains buried and off the radar, but a trade would make him worth another look as a situational streamer.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery