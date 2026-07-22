TreVeyon Henderson the RB to Target in Patriots Backfield
TreVeyon Henderson rushed for 911 yards and nine touchdowns on 180 rushing attempts, averaging a healthy 5.1 yards per carry, in 17 regular-season games in 2025 after he was selected with the 38th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft out of Ohio State. The 23-year-old native of Virginia added 35 receptions on 42 targets for 221 yards and another score before rushing for 76 yards on 30 carries in four postseason games. Henderson is definitely the RB to target in fantasy in an improving Patriots offense led by impressive young QB Drake Maye, but volume could continue to limit his fantasy ceiling and keep his floor pretty low while sharing touches with Rhamondre Stevenson. Ball security is an issue, but the same can be said for Stevenson, and Henderson is a bigger home run threat with intriguing pass-catching chops. Henderson is definitely the better all-around back with more long-term appeal, and if anything were to happen to Stevenson, he'd become a clear RB1 option. Heading into Year 2, fantasy managers in redraft leagues should be targeting Henderson as a low-end RB2 with plenty of upside.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference