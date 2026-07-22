Justin Fields Could Still Be Worth Stashing in Deeper Leagues
Justin Fields will be suiting up for his fourth NFL team. The 27-year-old opened the 2025 season as the starter for the New York Jets, but he struggled mightily across nine starts before eventually being benched. At this point, the high-end prospect pedigree that followed Fields in the early portion of his career is likely gone. Still, Fields has proven to be an elite rushing quarterback when given the chance to play, which allows him to maintain some fantasy appeal. Across 59 career NFL games (53 starts), Fields has rushed for nearly 2,900 yards and 23 touchdowns. As long as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee) stays healthy this season, Fields has no path to fantasy production. However, with Mahomes returning from a torn ACL, Fields could be worth targeting in the late rounds of deeper two-quarterback leagues as a handcuff option.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller