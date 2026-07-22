J.J. McCarthy Carries Dynasty Buy-Low Appeal into 2026
J.J. McCarthy struggled in his first chance to be an NFL starter in 2025. McCarthy missed seven games due to ankle, concussion, and hand issues and finished the year with 1,632 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Minnesota brought in some significant competition for McCarthy in free agency, signing veteran quarterback Kyler Murray. Given Murray's established track record from his time with the Arizona Cardinals, it wouldn't be a surprise if McCarthy is limited to QB2 duties in 2026. However, the Vikings reportedly plan to allow the battle between Murray and McCarthy to run through training camp and the preseason. McCarthy is just 23 years old, and Minnesota could still view him as a key piece of the team's future. McCarthy also brings some fantasy juice with his legs, as he rushed for 181 yards and four touchdowns in 10 games last season. With his value at a low point, McCarthy could be a worthy buy-low candidate for dynasty managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller