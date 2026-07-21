Colston Loveland has Top-50 Potential
Colston Loveland is looking to build off a strong rookie campaign. The 22-year-old registered 58 receptions, 713 receiving yards, and six touchdowns in 16 games with the Bears last season. Like many rookies, Loveland was eased into the mix, but it didn't take him long to surpass Cole Kmet on the depth chart. He's now expected to take on a larger workload with D.J. Moore out of the picture and a full season with Caleb Williams already under his belt. Loveland finished as the TE12 and outside the top-100 last season, but the sky is the limit for him. Brock Bowers and Trey McBride are likely going to be selected ahead of him, but Loveland as the TE3 isn't crazy. The departure of Moore should free up more chances for him in 2026. A finish inside the top-50 seems possible if everything goes right for Loveland next season.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference