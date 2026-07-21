Chase McLaughlin has Plenty of Motivation Going into Contract Year
Chase McLaughlin has had a strong run in his three seasons with the Bucs, but he'll likely be kicking for his job in a contract year in 2026, according to Logan Robinson and River Wells of Sports Illustrated. McLaughlin has made 90.1% of his 101 field-goal attempts (26-for-30 from 50-plus yards) while connecting on 97.5% of his 122 extra-point attempts in 51 regular-season games in the last three years in Tampa. However, the 30-year-old former undrafted free agent out of the University of Illinois made only 84.2% of his 38 field-goal tries (11-for-12 from 50-plus yards) in 17 games last year, which was his worst field-goal percentage of his Bucs tenure. In his defense, blocked kicks and special teams woes were partly to blame in 2025. If McLaughlin bounces back in 2026, he should be paid as one of the top kickers in the league. But if he struggles, he could be cut midway through the season. In a new offense this year, McLaughlin should be viewed as a fringy starter at the position in 12-team fantasy leagues.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Logan Robinson, River Wells
Source: Sports Illustrated - Logan Robinson, River Wells