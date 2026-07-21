Jahan Dotson an Intriguing Dynasty Buy-Low Candidate Ahead of 2026
Jahan Dotson has yet to live up to his draft-day pedigree. Dotson spent the 2025 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, recording 18 catches for 262 yards and one touchdown on 36 targets across 17 games (10 starts). However, the 26-year-old could have the fresh start he needs this season in Atlanta. The Falcons have a superstar WR1 in Drake London, but Dotson currently appears to be competing with veteran Olamide Zaccheaus and third-round rookie Zachariah Branch for WR2 duties. While Dotson has played a very low-usage role with the Eagles over the past two seasons, he recorded over 1,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns across the first two seasons of his career with the Commanders. Given his opportunity to re-establish himself in Atlanta, Dotson profiles as an intriguing dynasty buy-low candidate ahead of 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller