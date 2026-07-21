Mark Andrews Has a Clear Path to Outperforming His Current Redraft ADP
Mark Andrews had one of the least productive seasons of his career in 2025, recording 48 catches for 422 yards and five touchdowns on 70 targets across 17 games. The three-time Pro-Bowler averaged his fewest targets per game (4.1) since 2018, and his average of 6.0 receiving yards per target was the worst of his career by a significant margin. As he enters his age-31 season with 121 career games of NFL mileage on his body, Andrews may simply be done as a high-level fantasy contributor. However, Baltimore lost tight end Isaiah Likely to the New York Giants in free agency, leaving Andrews as the Ravens' clear TE1 going into 2026. Baltimore could also open up its passing game a bit more under new play-caller Declan Doyle, and the team lacks an obvious number two option in the passing game behind star wideout Zay Flowers. His profile is not without risk, but Andrews could be a value selection at his current redraft ADP of TE15.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller