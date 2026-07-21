Sam Ehlinger has Realistic Shot at Winning Backup QB Job
Sam Ehlinger to take over the backup QB job in 2026 from Jarrett Stidham. Gabriel admits that projecting Ehlinger as the QB2 is "a bit out on a limb," considering Stidham has earned plenty of equity with the front office, coaching staff, and locker room as he enters his fourth year with the team. The Broncos' coaching staff was very excited about the addition of Ehlinger a year ago due to his mobility and potential jump in performance in his second year in Denver. It looks like there will be a fierce battle between Ehlinger and Stidham for the No. 2 job this summer, with the loser potentially being a trade chip before the start of the 2026 season. If there is a way for Denver to keep both Ehlinger and Stidham, they will certainly give it strong consideration. Stidham's lackluster effort in the Broncos' AFC Championship loss to the New England Patriots in January definitely didn't help his cause, but he will most likely have to continue to fall apart for Ehlinger to surpass him as the QB2 going into the 2026 season.
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel
Source: The Denver Post - Parker Gabriel