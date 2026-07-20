Byron Buxton Coming Off the Injured List on Monday
Byron Buxton (hip) from the 10-day injured list on Monday and have optioned second baseman Tristan Gray to Triple-A St. Paul in a corresponding move, according to Dan Hayes of The Athletic. The Twins haven't announced their starting lineup for Monday's contest on the road against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians and right-hander Tanner Bibee, but Buxton should be in there as at least the designated hitter. Buxton will return to the Twins after missing almost two weeks with a right-hip injury. He might be a little rusty at the plate without going on a minor-league rehab assignment, but he shouldn't be on any waiver wires while in the midst of another strong season in Minnesota. The 32-year-old former second overall pick in 2012 isn't running like he did last year, but he is returning to a strong .271/.328/.575 slash line with a .904 OPS, 25 home runs, 45 RBI, 57 runs, and seven stolen bases in his 306 at-bats in 2026. Buxton is hitting .154 in 13 career at-bats against Bibee, but he also has an .829 OPS with two solo home runs.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes
Source: The Athletic - Dan Hayes