Christian Walker Missing Second Straight Game With Hip Tightness
Christian Walker (hip) is missing his second straight game due to hip tightness in Monday's series opener at Daikin Park versus the visiting Miami Marlins, per MLB.com. LaMonte Wade Jr. will make a second straight start at first base and will bat fifth against Marlins right-hander Janson Junk. Walker initially injured his hip on a swing in Saturday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. The good news is that manager Joe Espada said that the 35-year-old veteran has been doing baseball activities and is feeling better, so he should be considered day-to-day with a chance to return as early as Game 2 of the series against the Fish on Tuesday. Walker is still good for plenty of power -- he's already reached the 20-homer mark for the fifth straight season -- but he's not providing much else for fantasy managers with a .234/.310/.456 slash line in 364 at-bats. He could probably use a couple of days off, too, as he's gone 7-for-40 (.175) with a homer, three doubles, two RBI, five runs scored, three walks, and 15 strikeouts in 12 games so far in July.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com