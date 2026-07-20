Matt Chapman Could Return on the Next Homestand
Matt Chapman (abdomen) went through his most strenuous day yet while rehabbing an abdominal strain on Monday, according to Evan Webeck of The California Post. Manager Tony Vitello said "it went well" and that Chapman is in "really good spirits." The skipper also said that it's "reasonable to think" that Chapman could return from the 10-day injured list on the team's next homestand, but he wouldn't make any promises. San Francisco will return home this Friday, July 24, and will stay in the Bay Area until Wednesday, July 29. It sounds as though the Giants won't ask the 33-year-old veteran to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before potentially returning this weekend. The former 25th overall pick in 2014 by the Athletics out of Cal State Fullerton has left a lot to be desired from his fantasy managers in 2026, slashing .235/.324/.368 with a career-low .692 OPS, seven home runs, 42 RBI, and 35 runs scored through his first 84 games and 352 plate appearances in his third year with the Gigantes and 10th in the majors.
Source: The California Post - Evan Webeck
Source: The California Post - Evan Webeck