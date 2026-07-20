Travis Bazzana Emerging as a High-Upside Waiver-Wire Target
Travis Bazzana is hitting .246/.337/.419 with nine home runs, 32 RBI, 33 runs scored, and 13 stolen bases. The 23-year-old has shown off impressive plate discipline in his rookie season, logging an 11.3% walk rate while striking out at a manageable 22.7% clip. However, Bazzana's underlying batted-ball metrics are unimpressive, as he's posted a 4.2% barrel rate and a 36.1% hard-hit rate. Still, Bazzana has emerged as a fixture at the top of the Guardians lineup, which should put him in position to continue to rack up counting stats and stolen bases. The young infielder has also demonstrated some power upside of late, hitting home runs in two out of Cleveland's first four games coming out of the All-Star break. All in all, Bazzana profiles as a must-add waiver wire target in any fantasy league where he's not already rostered.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller