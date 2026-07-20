Pacers Waive Two-Way Guard Taelon Peter
Taelon Peter, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, opening one of their three two-way slots. The 54th pick in the 2025 draft averaged 4.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.9 minutes over 38 games as a rookie, production that came largely because Indiana leaned on backcourt depth during Tyrese Haliburton's season-long absence. Peter carries no standard-league fantasy value, and this is a procedural depth move rather than a needle-mover. The open two-way spot is worth a passing glance for dynasty managers tracking Indiana's G League pipeline, but the Pacers' real backcourt story remains Haliburton ramping back up for 2026-27.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto