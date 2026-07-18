History Suggests Jeremiyah Love Could Be a Top Fantasy Finisher as a Rookie
Jeremiyah Love has been the unquestioned fantasy darling of the 2026 draft class for months, and with the Arizona Cardinals making him the third overall pick in the NFL Draft, he finds himself in excellent company when projecting his fantasy impact. Love is the ninth running back since 2015 to earn top-12 draft capital, and all have proven capable of overcoming the situations that tend to surround teams picking that early. The average rookie season among those eight players has amounted to 1,474 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns, with none of them failing to top 1,000 yards and Ashton Jeanty's RB13 finish last season making him the first of the group to finish outside of RB1 territory, albeit barely. An athletic marvel able to win with both speed and power, Love should earn a major role almost immediately, with his workload only increasing throughout the year, and with history on his side, he has a strong possibility of outperforming his current ADP of RB12.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller