Javonte Williams has Cemented Himself as Long-Term Starting RB in Dallas
Javonte Williams has "cemented himself as the long-term starter," according to Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. The 26-year-old was rewarded with a three-year, $24 million contract in February of this year after he had a career-high 252 rushing attempts for a career-high 1,201 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns in 16 starts, adding 35 receptions for 137 yards and two scores as a pass-catcher. At the very least, Williams will be the team's early-down back again in 2026, or a bell-cow back once again "at the worst." There aren't any real threats to his heavy volume going into his second year in Dallas, with Malik Davis, Jaydon Blue, and Phil Mafah, among others, behind him on the RB depth chart. Williams loses some luster in PPR leagues, but at the very least, he should be treated as a low-end RB1/high-end RB2 in upcoming fantasy football drafts as Dallas' unquestioned RB1. RotoBaller currently has Williams ranked as the No. 15 fantasy RB for 2026, just behind the Los Angeles Rams' Kyren Williams.
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris