Wan'Dale Robinson May Be Undervalued by Current Redraft ADP
Wan'Dale Robinson signed a four-year, $70 million ($38 million guaranteed) contract with the Tennessee Titans this past spring. Robinson is coming off his best season as a pro in 2025, as he recorded 92 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns on 140 targets across 16 games. After star Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (knee) went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 4, Robinson emerged as the number one option in the New York passing game. The 25-year-old may not be the WR1 in Tennessee following the Titans' selection of wide receiver Carnell Tate with the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, Robinson's ability to win from the slot should make him a high-usage security blanket for young Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward. As the 45th wide receiver off the board by current redraft ADP, Robinson may be a value selection for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller