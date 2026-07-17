Emanuel Wilson Not the Seahawks Running Back to Target in 2026 Redraft Leagues
Emanuel Wilson signed a one-year, $1.6 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. At the time, the team had just lost Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III through free agency, and with Zach Charbonnet tearing his ACL in a January playoff game, the door was temporarily open for Wilson to see a meaningful role after averaging 4.5 career yards per carry, primarily through change-of-pace work and the occasional spot start. Since then, the Seahawks spent their first-round pick on Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price, while Charbonnet was spotted doing rehabilitation work on a side field during the final practice of mandatory minicamp in June. With George Holani also still on the roster, even a best-case scenario for Wilson involves a muddled timeshare with low prospects of hitting for fantasy, but with Price reportedly taking on a larger role throughout those non-padded sessions, a more likely scenario would see the rookie handling lead back responsibilities early in the year. At RotoBaller's RB57, Wilson is not a player who needs to be targeted in 2026 redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller