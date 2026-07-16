Trevor Lawrence Having the Best Offseason of his Career?
Trevor Lawrence "just had the best offseason he's had with the Jaguars ever." Lawrence looked "as confident and in command" of head coach Liam Coen's offense as ever, displaying "improved accuracy to each level of the field" while also improving as a vertical passer and gaining chemistry with receiver Brian Thomas Jr., who disappointed in Year 2 in 2025 after an impressive rookie showing. It's now time to see if Lawrence's improvements in the spring can carry over to training camp this summer as he heads into the sixth year of his NFL career. The 26-year-old former first overall pick out of Clemson in 2021 hit the 4,000-yard passing mark in 17 regular-season starts in 2025 for the third time in his career, delivering a career-best 29 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions. After rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery last year, Lawrence is at full health and could be on the verge of a career year in his second season in Coen's offense. Not only is Lawrence looking great, but this is perhaps the best offense he's had yet in the NFL in terms of weapons around him. RotoBaller has Lawrence ranked as the No. 9 fantasy QB in 2026.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley