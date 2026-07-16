Jordyn Tyson to be Ready to Roll Soon?
Jordyn Tyson (undisclosed) was held out of organized team activities this spring due to an undisclosed issue, but head coach Kellen Moore suggested it wasn't related to a hamstring injury that ended Tyson's final collegiate season at Arizona State in 2025 prematurely. Tyson has been doing more the last couple of months, and second-year quarterback Tyler Shough hinted that the 21-year-old could be a full-go this summer, saying that the rookie pass-catcher "is going to be firing on all cylinders, so I can't wait to get going with him," according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Top wideout Chris Olave has also been held back this offseason due to blood-clot issues that surfaced at the end of last season. Both Tyson and Olave should be good for training camp and the start of the 2026 regular season, though, giving New Orleans a potentially dangerous 1-2 punch at WR. Tyson's after-the-catch skills in a pass-happy offense will give him immediate WR3 upside in his first year in the NFL in 2026 if he can stay healthy.
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell