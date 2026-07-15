Rashid Shaheed Could be Ready to Hit his Ceiling in 2026
Rashid Shaheed could be ready to hit his potential as a wide receiver in his first full year in Seattle in 2026. Defenses will be gearing up to stop receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba after his breakout in 2025, which should allow Shaheed more room to roam deep down the field. Veteran Cooper Kupp is still around, but he's no spring chicken anymore and has missed at least five games in the three seasons before last year. Fantasy managers aren't going to be on the 27-year-old's scent since he has never had 60 catches or 1,000 yards in a season, and he caught just 15 of 26 targets for 188 yards and zero touchdowns in nine games (four starts) with Seattle last year after they acquired him from the New Orleans Saints. Yousuf thinks that new Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury will be able to maximize Shaheed's big-play abilities in 2026. Shaheed had 46 receptions for 719 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games with the Saints in his second year in the NFL, so it's not like he hasn't been a fantasy relevant WR before. Fantasy managers should consider Shaheed a nice late-round sleeper in upcoming drafts, especially in standard-scoring formats.
Source: The Athletic - Saad Yousuf
Source: The Athletic - Saad Yousuf