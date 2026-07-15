Has Cooper Kupp's Redraft Value Fallen Too Far?
Cooper Kupp recorded 47 catches for 593 yards and two touchdowns on 70 targets. While Kupp was able to play in his most games since 2021, his numbers fell across the board while playing the WR2 role in Seattle behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Entering 2026, Kupp is now 33 years old and may face more pressure for targets and playing time from Seahawks wideouts Rashid Shaheed and Tory Horton. However, Seattle may also be forced to throw the ball more this season following the loss of former running back Kenneth Walker III in free agency. The Seahawks ranked 30th in the NFL in pass rate last season. Fantasy managers should not expect Kupp to provide the same production he did at his peak with the Los Angeles Rams. Still, Kupp's current average draft position of WR83 in redraft leagues means his price has dipped low enough to where he could be worth a late-round dart throw.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller