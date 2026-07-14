Tyler Warren Remains an Elite Dynasty Tight End Entering 2026
Tyler Warren recorded 76 catches for 817 yards and four touchdowns on 112 targets across 17 games as a rookie. While the 24-year-old's overall line is impressive, his production faded down the stretch of the year. Warren reached double-digit PPR points just once following the Colts' Week 12 bye, and he finished the year as the TE11 by per-game PPR scoring. However, Warren may be entering 2026 as the number one option in the Indianapolis passing game following the team's offseason trade of veteran wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Warren will also get to rekindle his chemistry with Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (Achilles), whose absence due to a season-ending Achilles injury in Week 14 of 2025 largely coincided with Warren's fading production. Dynasty contenders should view Warren as an elite tight end option entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller