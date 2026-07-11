Shohei Ohtani Hopes to be Ready to Pitch After All-Star Break
Shohei Ohtani (knee) said, "The goal is to be able to throw according to regular schedule" after the All-Star break, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. Ohtani will have his left knee drained and will receive a pain-relieving injection on Sunday. "Although I could've started today, it would've still been pushing the envelope a little bit," Ohtani said on Friday. The Dodgers scratched the four-time MVP from his scheduled start on Friday night versus the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks, but he still took his regular spot in the starting lineup as the designated hitter and went 1-for-4 at the plate with a solo homer in the 9-3 loss. The 32-year-old should avoid a trip to the injured list to begin the second half of the season, but unfortunately, we won't get to see him in next week's All-Star Game in Philadelphia. Ohtani remains a must-start in all fantasy lineups as both a hitter and pitcher whenever he's active. He's hitting .290/.403/.540 with a .943 OPS, 21 homers, 57 RBI, 63 runs, and six steals as a hitter and is 8-2 as a pitcher with a sharp 1.79 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 95:26 K:BB in 85 2/3 innings and 14 starts in 2026.
Source: ESPN.com - Alden Gonzalez
Source: ESPN.com - Alden Gonzalez