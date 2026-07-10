Jacob deGrom to Miss Sunday's Start With Glute Strain
Jacob deGrom (glute) will not make his scheduled start on Sunday in the series finale against the division-rival Houston Astros due to a mild left-glute strain, according to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. Manager Skip Schumaker said he's unsure if deGrom will be available "right away" after next week's All-Star break. The Rangers haven't placed the veteran starting pitcher on the injured list yet, but it could be inevitable, especially if he's not ready to take his turn in the rotation coming out of the All-Star break. The 38-year-old two-time Cy Young winner and five-time All-Star still has high-end strikeout potential for fantasy managers -- he has a 30.4% strikeout rate in 2026 -- but durability is part of the risk. The 13-year veteran will close out the first half with a 7-5 record, 3.49 ERA (3.41 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 122 strikeouts and 22 walks in 100 2/3 innings pitched across his 18 starts. Fantasy managers who have deGrom rostered might have to be patient to begin the second half of 2026, but at least it's not an arm injury.
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Shawn McFarland
Source: The Dallas Morning News - Shawn McFarland