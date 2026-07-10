Troy Melton Remains a Steady Waiver-Wire Target Despite Lack of Strikeouts
Troy Melton did not make his 2026 debut until late May due to an elbow injury, and then missed a start in June due to back tightness. However, Melton has been highly effective when healthy this season, recording a 5-1 record with a 1.82 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, and 41 strikeouts across 49 1/3 innings (eight starts). The 25-year-old owns just a 21.7% strikeout rate, which is definitely a limiting factor on his fantasy appeal. However, Melton limits free passes (5.8% walk rate) and has pitched into the sixth inning or later in five of his eight starts this season. The young right-hander may also have some untapped swing-and-miss potential, as he logged a 32.4% strikeout rate across 75 1/3 minor league innings in 2025. At the very least, Melton profiles as a priority starting pitcher streamer for fantasy managers to target on the waiver wire.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller