Jose Caballero a Useful Add for Speed, Roster Flexibility
Jose Caballero hit two home runs to begin the week on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays, reminding fantasy managers that he can show off some power occasionally in addition to his speed. The 29-year-old began the year as New York's starting shortstop with Anthony Volpe recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Volpe has returned, but Caballero remains a key piece of the Yankees' lineup and has the versatility to play pretty much anywhere on the diamond. In 80 games and 289 plate appearances in 2026 in his first full season in the Bronx, Caballero is batting .246/.300/.398 with a .697 OPS, a career-high 10 home runs, 34 RBI, 21 stolen bases, and 35 runs scored. He's rostered in 69% of Yahoo leagues, so he's obviously not a complete unknown, but fantasy managers who need speed should jump on him if he's available. Additionally, Caballero has eligibility at second base, third base, shortstop, and the outfield, giving you plenty of roster flexibility. To begin the month of July, he's gone 6-for-23 (.261) with two homers, six RBI, three runs scored, and two stolen bases.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference